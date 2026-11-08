After accusing Govinda of infidelity, Sunita Ahuja confident about their reunion: ’40-year-old marriage’

Sunita Ahuja has expressed hope that she and husband Govinda will reunite and that their family will eventually find its way back to happier times. Amid ongoing speculation about their marriage, Sunita, in an interview with Pinkvilla, has shared that their nearly four-decade-long relationship cannot be broken, even if things are currently not going their way.

During the interaction, when asked whether audiences would get to see the family reunite, Sunita sounded optimistic, and said, “Of course, we will see, why won’t we? Currently, the time isn’t in our favour and one cannot fight with time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage, why won’t it sustain? It’s fine, he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve all left to the almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that.”