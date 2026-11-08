After accusing Govinda of infidelity, Sunita Ahuja confident about their reunion: ’40-year-old marriage’

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Sunita Ahuja has expressed hope that she and husband Govinda will reunite and that their family will eventually find its way back to happier times. Amid ongoing speculation about their marriage, Sunita, in an interview with Pinkvilla, has shared that their nearly four-decade-long relationship cannot be broken, even if things are currently not going their way.
During the interaction, when asked whether audiences would get to see the family reunite, Sunita sounded optimistic, and said, “Of course, we will see, why won’t we? Currently, the time isn’t in our favour and one cannot fight with time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage, why won’t it sustain? It’s fine, he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime. Rest, I’ve all left to the almighty. Apart from God, I don’t ask anything from anyone. Whatever is right for him, and me, God will bless us with that.”
Sunita Ahuja has never shied away from expressing her disappointment with Govinda’s alleged infidelity, but she has also maintained that she does not intend to walk away from the marriage.
In an episode of the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Sunita talked about feeling cheated in the marriage. She shared, “Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn’t it? He is a hero after all, so you can’t say anything. If I keep stressing at this age, my diabetes will spike. I just let it be and keep moving on. It’s fine, I live for my kids.”
When asked if Govinda continues to cheat on her and whether they have separated, Sunita said, “Can you really stop anyone? Should I go and sit in front of him 24/7? You can’t really, the other person will get irritated too. I don’t think too much now. We’ve got two houses, and many people come to meet him, and I need some privacy in my own home.”
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Post her exit from the show, Sunita clarified that she and Govinda are together and said, “My mind has gotten clear on the show, and what I have learnt is, whatever it is, it’s in the family, said and done, keep it in the family.” Govinda, meanwhile, added, “I believe there was a tough phase God brought on us. We came out of it, and I pray it doesn’t happen in the future. I am with her, and God willing, I will always be. Every person related to me, I love them all. Of course, she loves me. How would she be around for 40 years? See, we are in the film line, sometimes the work we do, there are times where there is an invisible Lock Upp, and I am coming from there, so you don’t see those shackles.”