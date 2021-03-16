After Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh takes a break from social media: ‘Need to reboot’

Actor Sushant Singh has decided to take a break from social media. Sharing a post late on Monday night, The Legend of Bhagat Singh actor shared that he wanted to ‘reboot’ himself.

His Twitter account as of now is inaccessible and shows ‘This account doesn’t exist’. However, the actor posted a screenshot of his last tweet on his Instagram page that reads, “Taking a break from social media platforms. Need to reboot.”

Fans had mixed response to his decision as they shared their take on his ‘break’. A follower Sayyonie wrote “Ye bhi bahut zaroori hai,” supporting him, while another user Sameer replied, “Yeh bhi thik hai…zeher hi zeher ho rakha hai sab jagah… (It’s fine as it’s toxic everywhere on social media).” However, there were many who questioned him and requested to stay put. A few of his followers also cheekily added that he was getting his phone and software updated.

On Monday, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan also decided to hang up his boots on social media. Given that he is not active, Khan shared that he wanted to ‘drop the pretence’. In his ‘last post’, the actor shared, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a. ”

Amid nepotism debate and Sushant Singh’s death case last year, a lot of other celebs had also decided to quit social media. Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had decided to quit Twitter to stay away from toxicity. Others like Zaheer Iqbal, Neha Bhasin and Aayush Sharma have also said goodbye to the micro blogging site.

Sushant Singh is known for his performance in films like 16 December, Satya, Josh, Baby, Lipstick Under My Burkha among more. He also enjoyed a successful stint on television as the host of Savdhaan India. Singh was last seen in ZEE5’s Jeet Ki Zidd along with Amit Sadh. He has also been quite vocal about supporting the on-going Farmers’ protest. Singh also served as the general secretary of Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) for five years before resigning from the post last year.