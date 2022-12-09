scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha reach Jaisalmer just in time to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday in the desert

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha and Saba celebrated Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer's The Sujan Serai. See inside pictures here.

sharmila tagore 87th birthdayGlimpses from Sharmila Tagore's 87th birthday party in Jaiselmer. (Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba Pataudi/ Instagram)
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday. The veteran actor’s family, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, hosted a birthday party for the matriarch at a luxury dessert camp in Jaisalmer.

Soha Ali Khan and her sister Saba shared glimpses of the birthday party in the desert. Soha also shared that they reached for their mother’s birthday late because their flight from Mumbai to Jaisalmer was delayed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Taking to Instagram, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!! #jaisalmer #serai.” Saba commented on her post, “We made it!! Thanks to Bhai and bebo yaaayyy!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also at Sharmila’s birthday party along with her  husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena-sharmila Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for mother-in-law, actor Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Kareena shared a picture with the birthday girl from the party and wrote, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law ❤️😘.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier in the day, Kareena, Saif, their sons Taimur and Jeh and Soha with her daughter Inaaya were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as they left for Jaisalmer.

Also read |When Sharmila Tagore was asked to be humble towards people who made her famous: ‘I was sitting by my husband’s grave’

Saba, who often shares inside pictures of her family on social media, shared pictures from Sharmila’s birthday party.

sharmila cake cutting Sharmila Tagore’s cake cutting ceremony. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/ Instagram)

Saba shared pictures from Sharmila’s cake-cutting ceremony, and wrote, “Lets feed cake to mumma! Bhai vs me 😬😉.” The pictures show the Pataudi family having a good time at The Serai Camp.

Sara Ali Khan- Sharmila Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Sara, in her Instagram post, gave a shot-out to Sharmila for her “grace, beauty and intelligence”. Sharing throwback pictures of herself with Sharmila, Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday my dearest Badi Amma ❤️. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much 🤗🤗. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are.”

 

 

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:58:00 pm
