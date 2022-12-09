Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha reach Jaisalmer just in time to celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday in the desert

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday. The veteran actor’s family, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, hosted a birthday party for the matriarch at a luxury dessert camp in Jaisalmer.

Soha Ali Khan and her sister Saba shared glimpses of the birthday party in the desert. Soha also shared that they reached for their mother’s birthday late because their flight from Mumbai to Jaisalmer was delayed.

Taking to Instagram, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!! #jaisalmer #serai.” Saba commented on her post, “We made it!! Thanks to Bhai and bebo yaaayyy!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also at Sharmila’s birthday party along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for mother-in-law, actor Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena shared a picture with the birthday girl from the party and wrote, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law ❤️😘.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena, Saif, their sons Taimur and Jeh and Soha with her daughter Inaaya were spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport as they left for Jaisalmer.

Saba, who often shares inside pictures of her family on social media, shared pictures from Sharmila’s birthday party.

Sharmila Tagore's cake cutting ceremony.

Saba shared pictures from Sharmila’s cake-cutting ceremony, and wrote, “Lets feed cake to mumma! Bhai vs me 😬😉.” The pictures show the Pataudi family having a good time at The Serai Camp.

Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore on her birthday.

Sara, in her Instagram post, gave a shot-out to Sharmila for her “grace, beauty and intelligence”. Sharing throwback pictures of herself with Sharmila, Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday my dearest Badi Amma ❤️. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much 🤗🤗. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are.”