Monday, Nov 28, 2022

After a cosy thanksgiving, Nysa Devgan parties all night with friends, see pics

Nysa Devgan was spotted having a gala time with her friends at a party. The star kid was sporting a stunning black dress.

nysa devgnNysa Devgan with her friends. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa Devgan has become social media’s new favorite star kid. Even though there has been no confirmation that Nysa will make her acting debut anytime soon, there are devoted fan clubs on Instagram who dig her regular updates on social media. In the latest pictures doing rounds on the internet, Nysa is seen having a gala time with her buddy Orhan Awatramani and others in London. 

(Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

After a cozy thanksgiving dinner at Orhan’s residence last week, Nysa is now partying in London. The star kid was sporting a little black dress as she posed with her friends. Everybody in the picture was sporting black outfits and there was food, fun and laughter as Nysa and others seemed to be having a great time. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nysa_devgan (@nyasa_devgan_)

Nysa and Orhan share a close bond with each other and they are often spotted vacationing together. In July, the two of them were holidaying in Europe and on their trip to Amsterdam, they also met Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who were shooting for Bawaal.

Earlier, Kajol had opened up about Nysa’s Bollywood debut and had said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “Nysa is somebody that will make that decision for herself. I am not pushing her away from it and I am not pushing her towards it. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady.”

Even Ajay spoke about the same and had told the Film Companion, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” However, he added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:45:53 pm
