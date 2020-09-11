Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19

Aftab Shivdasani had in June resumed shooting for ZEE5 series Poison 2. (Photo: Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram)

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for coronavirus. Aftab took to Twitter to share that he is currently quarantined at home.

Aftab’s note read, “Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe.”

The note further read, “With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.”

Aftab Shivdasani had in June resumed shooting for ZEE5 series Poison 2.

