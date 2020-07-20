Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani launch production company

Aftab Shivdasani said Mount Zen Media’s first project will be a film. Aftab Shivdasani said Mount Zen Media’s first project will be a film.

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani have launched a production company called Mount Zen Media. The duo plan to bankroll films, web series and documentaries.

Aftab, who earlier produced fantasy drama Aao Wish Karein in 2009, is excited about launching his production house. He said, “We are very excited to announce our company today as we have been wanting to get into production for a long time. Having produced before, I am familiar with the business of cinema. These are exciting times to develop content that is cutting edge, contemporary and appealing. Being in the industry for over 20 years has given me a great deal of experience in front of the camera and valuable insight into filmmaking.”

Talking about the kind of content the production house will churn out, Aftab Shivdasani told indianexpress.com, “We have just locked our first project. It is a film with a bunch of talented people coming together to collaborate on this one. We have a few scripts ranging from films to web shows that we are finalising for 2021. We will announce once things are confirmed.”

Aftab’s wife and business partner Nin Dusanj Shivdasani, meanwhile, remarked she is excited for this new endeavour as there are so many fascinating stories to be told. Nin added she is looking forward to working with a multitude of talent across various projects.

