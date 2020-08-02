Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj welcome a baby girl

It is Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj’s first child together. It is Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj’s first child together.

Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj on late Saturday night took to their Instagram accounts to share that they now are a family of three. Aftab made the announcement by sharing a photo in which their daughter’s feet were visible.

The photo caption read, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now.”

In 2012, actor Aftab Shivdasani got engaged to Nin Dusanj, a London-based Punjabi who worked in Hong Kong, and in June 2014, he registered his marriage to Nin Dusanj. The couple kept the affair quite low-key then and the ceremony saw the attendance of only their families.

But in the year 2017, Aftab and Nin got remarried and celebrated it in a grand style. The second wedding took place in Sri Lanka.

The celebrations took place over a span of two days with a mehendi and celebration party on the beach a day before the main event. The wedding was attended by family and close friends who flew in to attend the functions.

Nin Dusanj is also the sister-in-law of Kabir Bedi. Nin is the real sister of Kabir’s wife Parveen Dusanj.

In other news, Aftab and Nin recently launched a production company called Mount Zen Media. The duo plan to bankroll films, web series, and documentaries under their production banner.

