Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj welcome a baby girl

Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj on late Saturday night took to their Instagram accounts to share that they now are a family of three. Aftab made the announcement by sharing a photo in which their daughter’s feet were visible.
The photo caption read, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now.”
In 2012, actor Aftab Shivdasani got engaged to Nin Dusanj, a London-based Punjabi who worked in Hong Kong, and in June 2014, he registered his marriage to Nin Dusanj. The couple kept the affair quite low-key then and the ceremony saw the attendance of only their families.
But in the year 2017, Aftab and Nin got remarried and celebrated it in a grand style. The second wedding took place in Sri Lanka.
The celebrations took place over a span of two days with a mehendi and celebration party on the beach a day before the main event. The wedding was attended by family and close friends who flew in to attend the functions.
Nin Dusanj is also the sister-in-law of Kabir Bedi. Nin is the real sister of Kabir’s wife Parveen Dusanj.
In other news, Aftab and Nin recently launched a production company called Mount Zen Media. The duo plan to bankroll films, web series, and documentaries under their production banner.
