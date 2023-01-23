Ae Watan Mere Watan teaser: Sara Ali Khan transforms into a freedom fighter, promises that the ‘voice of India’ will never be silenced

A new teaser for Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan has dropped. Touted to be an ode to unsung freedom fighters, the film is inspired by true events and sees Sara as a freedom fighter. In the new video, Sara quietly assembles a radio-like device in a rather dark room, saying that the British might be under the impression that they have crushed the Quit India Movement, but that is not the case. “This is the voice of India,” she says, adding that the voice can never be silenced and can be heard anywhere in the country. However, she is interrupted by banging at the door. The film follows her journey from a college girl in Bombay to becoming a freedom fighter.

Karan Johar shared the teaser and captioned it, “An ode to the unsung heroes, an ode to India’s freedom struggle.”

In a statement, Sara Ali Khan expressed her excitement about Ae Watan Mere Watan saying, “I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage.”

She added, “Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter.” Director Kannan Iyer added that his film would be a tribute to the ‘priceless contributions’ made by fearless heroes to India’s fight for independence.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.