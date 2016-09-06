Ae Dil Hai Mushkil music video’s out and this song will haunt you, watch video

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil music video: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer’s lyrics have enough heft in them to keep you listening right till the end. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil music video: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer’s lyrics have enough heft in them to keep you listening right till the end.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a promising film. Post the film’s teaser launch that piqued our interest and left us waiting for more, Karan Johar has now given us the first song from the film. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s title track, the one to which teaser also unfolded, proved what Karan Johar has been saying all along. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is not a love triangle, it is a quadrilateral.

You can see the tension and the attraction between Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in the song. The song itself is pure passion, sung by the pro in these kinds of numbers — Arijit Singh. The lyrics have enough heft in them to keep you listening right till the end.

The song opens with the Tamasha star lip-syncing the track. The song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam.

In an earlier interview, singer Arijit has said that he crooned the number after carefully observing the mannerisms of Ranbir Kapoor in the video already shot for the track. Pritam too said that the positive response from Bollywood celebrities only made him more nervous about the response from his fans.

This is the first time that Arijit has lent his voice to a Karan Johar-directed film. The 29-year-old singer is all praise for the “killer song” and feels Johar has a “terrific music sense” which is reflected in all his films.

This romantic drama film is scheduled for release on October 28, on the Diwali weekend when it will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

