Film, TV, web series shoots to begin in MP

Film, television and web series shooting can resume in Madhya Pradesh after complying with measures in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an advisory from the state’s tourism board said on Sunday.

The board’s Additional Managing Director Sonia Meena said a set of rules has been prepared for the resumption of shoots as per guidelines laid down by the state and Centre.

Meena said several filmmakers had approached the board seeking permission for shooting, which can now start after they adhere to the advisory issued by the Film Facilitation Cell of MP Tourism Board.

The guidelines lay down that only 15 crew members can be involved in indoor shooting, and 30 for outdoor ones, while equipment will need to be sanitized daily.

Sonia Meena said the shooting crew will need to submit health declarations in a prescribed form, and would need to vacate the location in case someone is detected with novel coronavirus.

Crowding will not be allowed at shoot locations, she added.

Sanitiser, hand-washing, masks, thermal scanner etc should be in place during shoots.

Meanwhile, an official said shooting of about 25 web series, films, serials, music videos is likely to start soon in different locations of Bhopal, Gwalior, Maheshwar, Orchha, Ujjain, Madhai (Hoshangabad), Khajuraho, Panna, Jabalpur and Indore.

They include Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films and at least five web series, he added.

