Adventures of Tarzan actor Hemant Birje, wife suffer minor injuries in road accident

January 12, 2022 9:48:47 am
Bollywood actor Hemant Birje and his wife were injured after their car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday night, police said.
The car ran into the road divider near Urse toll plaza around 8 pm, said an official.
The actor and his wife suffered minor injuries while their daughter remained unhurt, said inspector Satyawan Mane of Shirgaon police outpost.
“Birje and his wife are being treated at nearby Pawana hospital,” he said.
