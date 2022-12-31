Adnan Sami reveals how he lost 130 kgs, says he did not get any surgeries: ‘People thought inhone Liposuction karvaya’

Singer-composer Adnan Sami lost 130 kgs a few years ago and stunned many with his body transformation. There were several questions raised on how he lost so many kilos and became fit. Some also assumed that the ‘Lift Kara De’ singer underwent surgeries to shed those extra kilos. But recently, the singer clarified he didn’t lose weight with the help of any kind of surgery.

During a recent interview, the ‘Tera Chehra’ singer shared how he lost weight with the help of a nutritionist who didn’t ask him to go on a diet but made him change his lifestyle. He told Mashable India, “There is a tremendous question mark on how did I lose weight. People thought, ‘inhone surgery karvayi, Liposuction karvaya’ (he got some surgery, he got liposuction) None of it was done by any kind of surgical interference.”

The singer who gained prominence with his songs like “Tera Chehra”, “Kabhi To Nazar Milao”, “Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein”, and others had to take a sabbatical to focus on his health. He went to the USA after being given an ultimatum of six months by a doctor in London.

The singer narrated, “I was 230 kgs and the doctor in London gave me an ultimatum. He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months. My father was listening to this entire conversation. That evening he had a very emotional conversation with me. He said, ‘I have been through everything that you had to endure. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child.'”

It was at that moment that Adnan ‘promised’ his father he would lose weight. “I went to Texas and got myself a fantastic nutritionist. She then completely changed my lifestyle and told me I will have to stick to this lifestyle throughout my life.”

Adnan Sami made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the song “Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob” for the 2001 film Ajnabee. The singer became a citizen of India in 2016, after giving up his Pakistani citizenship. He was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art in January 2020.