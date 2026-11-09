Adnan Sami recalls ordeal at Mumbai airport: ‘Extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying’

Singer Adnan Sami recently lashed out at the airport assistance services at Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2. In a lengthy post on X, he shared his experience at the airport, revealing that his Air India flight was delayed by five hours and that the premium Pranaam service, which assists passengers with airport formalities, failed to deliver what was promised. Sami also accused the airport staff of being rude.

Taking to X, Adnan Sami wrote, “⁠Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2! As a long-time client, I have to share that my last experience…Well…it was NOT good! To begin with, upon arrival, no one was actively waiting to receive us, even though they had called my staff’s phone to confirm our arrival, and not to speak of the fact that I am one of their earliest clients ever since this service began. Our flight was delayed by Air India for five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming earlier to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long, tiring wait at the airport. ”

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⁠Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2! As a long time client I have to share that my last experience…Well…it was NOT good! To begin with, upon arrival no one was actively waiting to receive, even though they had called my staff’s phone to confirm our arrival and not to speak of the fact that I am one of their earliest clients ever since this service began. Our flight was delayed by @airindia five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming earlier to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long tiring wait at the airport.

Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were take by buggy and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone chatting away! Only when she was reprimanded, did she hang up! There was a huge crowd lined up and she had no clue where to take us to fast track us through to the First/Business class section which was actually empty but she had no clue! We had to navigate ourselves through it all! Due to this huge crowd at this gate which was difficult to handle, there was chaos simply because this girl didn’t bother to do her homework. When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, for which she was immediately shut down. Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional!

This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful!

I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident! @CSMIA_Official⁠ @AdaniOnline⁠ @gautam_adani⁠ @AAI_Official⁠ @Pib_MoCA — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2026

Slamming the staff, the composer-singer wrote, “Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead, she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were taken by buggy, and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone, chatting away! Only when she was reprimanded did she hang up! There was a huge crowd lined up, and she had no clue where to take us to fast-track us through to the First/Business class section, which was actually empty, but she had no clue! We had to navigate through it all ourselves! Due to this huge crowd at this gate, which was difficult to handle, there was chaos simply because this girl didn’t bother to do her homework. When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, for which she was immediately shut down.”

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“Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional! This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude, which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful! I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident!,” added Sami.

‘Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay’

When the airport authorities promptly responded to Adnan Sami’s post, he once again called them out. Responding to their message, the composer-singer wrote, “Nothing more annoying than to get a standard template & ‘patronising’ response to a complaint that one has filed, from a BOT! That adds insult to injury!! Also, if you lack manners, then at least program some manners into your BOTS to address clients formally – We’re on a first-name basis? Really??”

Nothing more annoying than

to get a standard template & ‘patronising’ response to a complaint that one has filed, from a BOT! That adds insult to injury!!

Also, if you lack the manners, then atleast program some manners into your BOTS how to address clients formally – We’re on first name basis? Really??

If you can use a computer to reply me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified!

“Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!” — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2026

“If you can use a computer to reply to me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified! Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!,” added Sami.