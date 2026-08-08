‘Six months to live’: Doctor’s warning in front of father sparked Adnan Sami weight loss

Singer and composer Adnan Sami has opened up about the terrifying health scare that transformed his life, recalling the moment a doctor warned him that he had only six months to live because of his weight. Speaking to Zoom, the Padma Shri awardee said the diagnosis became even more devastating because his father was sitting beside him when the doctor delivered the news. It was that emotional moment, he revealed, that ultimately pushed him to embark on one of the most remarkable weight-loss journeys in Indian entertainment.

Looking back at the difficult moment, Sami said he was initially upset that the doctor had delivered such grim news in front of his father.

“It was a huge jolt. What made it even worse was that my father was sitting next to me when the doctor said it. I was more upset that he said it in front of my father because your loved ones react far more emotionally than you do. They love you and care for you.”

The singer admitted that his first instinct was to dismiss the doctor’s warning.

“I tried to downplay it. I told my father, ‘The doctor is being overdramatic.’ But my father looked at me and said, ‘Really? Do you really think so? I can see it myself. He’s not talking nonsense. He’s right.'”

Watching his father react emotionally became the turning point.

“My father became so emotional that I promised him, ‘I’ll fix it. I’ll fix this.’ That promise set everything in motion. It was a Herculean task, and I never imagined I’d end up losing so much weight.”

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‘People said I had surgery. It’s nonsense’

Sami also addressed the long-standing rumours that his dramatic physical transformation was the result of weight-loss surgery.

“A lot of people said that. I was like, ‘Really?’ Whenever you achieve something, there will always be naysayers. Usually, they’re the people who are envious and try to belittle your efforts.”

Rejecting the speculation, he said his transformation was the result of sheer determination and discipline.

“They’ll say, ‘Oh, he had a lot of surgeries.’ It’s nonsense.”

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‘I worked like hell’

The singer admitted there were many moments when the slow pace of progress left him frustrated.

“I worked like hell. There were many times when I was working out, starving myself, depriving myself of so much, and after a whole week of intense effort, I’d realise I’d lost only half a kilo.”

He said those moments tested his resolve.

“You think, ‘All that effort for this?’ It’s incredibly disheartening. But then you remind yourself that sometimes you hit a plateau. You have to keep going. It takes a lot of determination and willpower.”

Sami added that it was equally discouraging when people dismissed the hard work behind his transformation.

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“And then, of course, there are people who suddenly dismiss it or belittle everything you’ve achieved.”

Adnan Sami’s remarkable transformation

Adnan Sami’s weight-loss journey has often been described as one of the most dramatic transformations in Indian entertainment. At his heaviest, the singer weighed around 230 kgs and had become largely bedridden because of his health. Following the doctor’s warning, he embarked on a medically supervised fitness programme that combined a strict high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet, regular exercise and significant lifestyle changes. Over time, he shed around 120 kgs, a transformation he has consistently maintained was achieved without bariatric surgery.

Best known for hit songs such as Lift Karadey, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Sun Zara, Sami has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades as a singer, composer and musician. Born in London and granted Indian citizenship in 2016, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2020 for his contribution to the field of arts.

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal experiences and is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or weight loss regimen.