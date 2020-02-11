Arnab Goswami was watching Two Popes: Adnan Sami on the Kunal Kamra incident

Adnan Sami has tweeted that Arnab Goswami was watching Netflix film The Two Popes when Kunal Kamra was heckling him on an IndiGo flight. Adnan Sami has tweeted that Arnab Goswami was watching Netflix film The Two Popes when Kunal Kamra was heckling him on an IndiGo flight.

Singer Adnan Sami recently revealed what Arnab Goswami was watching while stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled the television anchor on a flight.

Sami took to Twitter and wrote, “I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!! How ‘Cool’ is that??”

I was just speaking to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami & couldn’t help asking him how he remained so calm while he was being verbally assaulted by a joker. He said that since he’s a huge fan of Anthony Hopkins, he was watching “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia!!

How ‘Cool’ is that??😎😂 pic.twitter.com/GrMsUftodk — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 9, 2020

Kunal Kamra had on January 28 shared a video on his social media account which he had shot while heckling Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. IndiGo eventually banned Kamra from flying for six months on account of “unacceptable behaviour”. Soon after, state-owned Air India also followed suit and banned Kamra from flying on any of its flights until further notice. GoAir and SpiceJet also later banned Kamra.

I did this for my hero…

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

Kamra claimed that he had “politely asked” Goswami for a conversation and later gave the news anchor “a monologue about what I felt about his journalism”.

While Kunal Kamra’s behaviour received mixed reactions on social media, several Bollywood stars like Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, Vijay Varma, Raveena Tandon and others lent their support to Kamra after the ban by multiple airlines.

