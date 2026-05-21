Adnan Sami defends meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am not answerable to anybody but God’

Adnan Sami legally became an Indian citizen over 10 years ago after the Home Ministry approved his request on January 1, 2016. But the singer, who was previously a citizen of Pakistan, still gets hate online for being a ‘Pakistani’ artiste, even though he voluntarily left his old citizenship to become an Indian citizen. Recently, Sami was trolled for meeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and now, he has responded to those who trolled him.

Adnan Sami told News18, “I am a free soul and, thankfully, I have lost all my filters also, so I do what I feel like, and I am not answerable to anybody but God. If somebody is nice to me, I will be nice to them, no matter who they are. I will never judge anyone on the basis of someone else’s opinion. Certainly, I won’t judge anybody if I don’t know anything about them.” He said that he doesn’t “give a sh*t about what anybody thinks.”

Sami added that people make an assumption about him from him because he is a celebrity, but asserted that none of them knows the person he truly is. “They think they know, and on the basis of their superficial, majorly false impression of me, they jump to conclusions. The little exposure they get from a single photograph or a song of mine, if they think they can pass judgment on who I am and what I am, then they are sadly living in a fantasy land,” he said.

He added that those who troll him aren’t even his fans who are disappointed by his actions, but just random people who want to comment on anything and everything by operating on their biases. “I am very liberated in my mind that I am going to do whatever I want to do, and I have set boundaries for everyone else. Most of the people who troll you are not your fans; they are just out there,” said Sami.

Adnan Sami’s journey from Pakistan to India

Sami was born in London and raised in the UK. While his mother was from Jammu, his father had roots in Afghanistan. His father, a Pakistani Pashtun, was a high-ranking bureaucrat, who served as Pakistan ambassador to 14 countries. As Sami gained prominence as a singer in Pakistan, whose music would travel across the border, late legendary singer Asha Bhosle asked him to make an album in India.

“I told Asha ji I’m dejected because people here (in Pakistan) have decided they don’t want to work with me for whatever reason, and that I want to record with her in London. ‘Why do you want to record in London?’ she asked me. I said I know some people there. So she said, ‘See, if you really want to do something new, come to Mumbai. This is the capital of Hindi music. Whatever gets popular here would spread out to the rest of the world. So this is the place to come,'” Sami recalled Bhosle’s golden advice in an interview to India TV last year.

After gaining popularity in India, Sami began facing even more opposition from Pakistani authorities. So much so that the government even denied his request to renew Pakistani citizenship in 2015. As he moved to India permanently, Sami had to forego inherited property worth crores. “When I came here, I had to start from scratch again. I was facing a lot of problems then as a Pakistani citizen, especially in a public profession. Everyone knows all your moves,” added Sami.

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The singer was even denied a visa to visit Pakistan for his mother’s funeral. While the Indian government gave him a go ahead, the Pakistani establishment denied his entry yet again. “I applied for a visa, but they refused. I said, ‘My mother has passed away’. But they refused. I could not go. I saw her entire funeral on a WhatsApp video,” Sami revealed.