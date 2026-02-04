After hoping Dhurandhar 2 rush would help Dacoit, Adivi Sesh bows out of Dhurandhar The Revenge-Toxic clash

Originally scheduled for a March 19 release, Dacoit was set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash's Toxic.

Dacoit release dateDacoit release pushed from March 19 release. (Photo: IMDb)
The makers of Dacoit have officially postponed the film’s release to April 10. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, the Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh starrer was set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s highly awaited Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. To avoid the high-voltage clash and ensure fair theatrical space, the makers decided to shift the release date. Dacoit, which also stars filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, has already generated significant buzz, and the team wants to give the film a fair run at the box office.

Dacoit pushed to April 10 release

In an official statement, the makers expressed their deep respect for Dhurandhar and Toxic and their respective creative teams. They stated that every theatrical release deserves its own uninterrupted space with audiences.

Confident in their content and storytelling, the producers said the decision to revisit the release timeline stems from clarity and fairness. The move is aimed at ensuring that the Adivi Sesh starrer gets its rightful moment on the big screen, while also allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.

Echoing the sentiment, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Staying true to that thought, the decision to move to April 10 comes from a place of fairness and clarity, ensuring that Dacoit gets its due spotlight while audiences can enjoy all films on their own terms. It also reflects strategic planning and thoughtful timing, focused on the film’s theatrical experience.”

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Dacoit is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and backed by SS Creations and Suniel Narang Productions.

When Adivi Sesh said Dhurandhar rush will benefit Dacoit

Previously in a press conference for Toxic, Adivi had spoke about the potential box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. He shared, “I am not nervous about the clash. I am only nervous about whether the audience will like our film or not. Life has a way of surprising people. Just two years ago, big filmmakers were telling me that people had stopped going to theatres — but look at what is happening with Dhurandhar. It has become a juggernaut.”

He added: “So I thought, if Dhurandhar can become a juggernaut, why not give audiences a beautiful set of options during the holiday season? We have Eid, Sri Ram Navami, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi coming up. Right now, Dhurandhar is the country’s biggest hit, and I want Part 2 to become the world’s biggest hit. With all this in mind, I believe that those who don’t get tickets for Dhurandhar might just drop by to watch Dacoit,” he added.

March 19: Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, whose first part released on December 5 last year, went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year and secured a spot among the top three highest-earning Hindi films. The film shattered multiple box office records, creating massive anticipation for its sequel. The film earned Rs 1328.23 crore globally, according to the makers while its India collection stands at Rs 879.75 crore.

On the other hand, Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic will mark Yash’s return to the big screen after nearly four years. The actor was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Notably, Toxic is only Yash’s third film release in almost a decade. He will also be seen playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayan.

