Aditya Seal on Indoo Ki Jawani: Working with Kiara Advani will be a rewarding experience

After the humungous success of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will next be seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani. Alongside Kiara, the movie will also star Student of the Year 2 actor Aditya Seal. Kiara revealed the name of her co-star on social media a few days ago, and now Aditya has also confirmed the same.

Talking about his role, Seal told indianexpress.com that he will be playing a character that he has never played before. The actor said, “I am thrilled to work with Emmay Entertainment, a production house whose content I have always admired. Kiara Advani is really talented and working with her will be a rewarding experience.”

“I keep experimenting with roles, and after working in a love story and following it up with a character with grey shades, Indoo Ki Jawani is the perfect opportunity. The film is a comedy of errors, and this role will give me a chance to expand my horizons, and play a character I have never done before,” Aditya Seal added.

Welcome on board @AdityaSeal_ #IndooKiJawani family is excited to have you join the crazy journey!! — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) July 23, 2019

Indoo Ki Jawaani is a coming-of-age comedy and will see Kiara playing the role of Indoo Gupta, a feisty woman from Ghaziabad who experiments with a dating app and how it brings hilarious twists to her life. It is scheduled to release next year.

The film is being written and directed by Abir Sengupta.