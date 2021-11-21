scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Aditya Seal ties the knot with Anushka Ranjan: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Neena Gupta and others mark their presence

Several inside photos and videos from Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding have emerged online. Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Poonam Dillon, Athiya Shetty, and Krystle D’Souza were seen at the wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: November 21, 2021 9:03:30 pm
Alia Bhatt wedding phjoytos anushak aditya 1200Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are married. The bride's BFF Alia Bhatt came all decked up. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on Sunday in Mumbai. The bride’s BFF Alia Bhatt came all decked up along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt for the wedding. Other biggies seen arriving for the wedding included Vaani Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Poonam Dillon, Athiya Shetty, and Krystle D’Souza.

Several inside photos and videos from Anushka and Aditya‘s wedding have emerged online. The couple was seen exchanging garlands in one of the videos.

See all photos and videos from Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood_world (@bollywood_world05)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmyKalakar (@filmykalakar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wedtie. (@wedtie)

aditya (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alia (Photo: Varinder Chawla) alia, shaheen (Photo: Varinder Chawla) athiya (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vaani kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) poonam (Photo: Varinder Chawla) neena gupta (Photo: Varinder Chawla) goni (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, a grand sangeet was hosted by the couple which saw Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, Sussanne Khan, Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu Dassani among others in attendance.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan met during a fashion show organised by her mother’s NGO. After a brief friendship, they started dating. Aditya proposed to Anushka in Paris in October 2019.

