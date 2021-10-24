Aditya Roy Kapur treats fans to a musical performance in Gurugram, watch videos

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently shooting for the remake of Thadam in Delhi-NCR, treated fans to an impromptu performance at Cyber Hub in Gurugram. Several videos of the performance have emerged online.

In the videos, Aditya can be singing and playing the guitar, as the audience hoots. After playing the guitar for a while, he greets the fans with a smile. Fans commented on the videos, remembering his singer avatar in his debut film Aashiqui 2, while others praised him for his guitar skills.

Fans throng Aditya Roy Kapur in Delhi; the star treats them with an impromptu music performance after #Thadam remake pack up.#AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/7kfZ7ane73 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 22, 2021

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Vedika Pinto. While Vedika has begun shooting, Mrunal is yet to join the team.

Talking about the Thadam remake, Aditya had earlier said in a statement, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”



Besides the Thadam remake, Aditya Roy Kapur also has Om – The Battle Within in the pipeline.