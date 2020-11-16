scorecardresearch
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in OM – The Battle Within

Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OM will go on floors in December. It will release in the second half of 2021.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | November 16, 2020 10:09:16 am
aditya roy kapur birthdayAditya Roy Kapur has begun prepping for action scenes in OM - The Battle Within. (Photo: Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram)

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is set to headline upcoming action thriller OM – The Battle Within. The movie, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, will be helmed by debutante director Kapil Verma.

The film’s announcement was made today, on the occasion of Aditya Roy Kapur’s 35th birthday. Aditya, who is receiving praise for his work in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, said that he has lived with the story of OM for months, and is looking forward to starting its journey.

“Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID notwithstanding, this year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey,” the actor said in a statement.

Producer Ahmed Khan shared that Aditya Roy Kapur has been training for the action scenes. He said, “Adi will be doing full-on action for the first time. He is structurally built for action, and this character fits him. Adi has been training with specialists for a while.”

OM – The Battle Within will go on floors next month. It is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

