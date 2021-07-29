Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam. This yet-to-be-titled thriller, reportedly based on true events, will see Kapur in a double role for the first time. Helmed by debutante filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, the film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Murad Khetani.

Kapur is excited to take on the challenging role in the Hindi remake of Thadam. He said in a statement, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

Aditya Roy Kapur joins forces with producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani for the Hindi remake of Thadam. (Photo: PR Handout) Aditya Roy Kapur joins forces with producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani for the Hindi remake of Thadam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Talking about his latest association with Murad Khetani and Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar said, “When Murad Bhai shared the idea of the Hindi remake of Thadam, I was excited as it had received a lot of acclaim down south. Working with like-minded people is always fun. That is why I like collaborating with Murad Bhai. The last film we did with Aditya was an action film, and everyone loved him in that role. We all mutually agreed he will fit the characters in this as well”.

Tamil film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay in the lead role, released in 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar, the film also starred Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep.

The Hindi remake of Thadam is scheduled to go on floors in September this year.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur also has OM – The Battle Within in his kitty.