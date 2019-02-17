Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra begin shooting for Anurag Basu’s dark comedy

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra have begun shooting for their next film. The yet untitled film is being directed by Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu. Aditya and Sanya uploaded a photo on their Instagram profiles that shows them posing for a photo with Basu in the background. Aditya captioned the photo, “A new journey begins 🎃.”

The film also reportedly stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is being described as a dark comic anthology. T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar has bankrolled the film.

Aditya’s last starring role in a film was back in 2017, opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Ok Jaanu. He also made a guest appearance in Welcome To New York.

Aditya will also be seen in Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank, which also has Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt in the cast. It is in post-production and is scheduled to be released on April 19 this year.

Sanya Malhotra, for whom Basu’s film will be the fifth feature of her career, last filmed Ritesh Batra’s Photograph, in which she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Photograph premiered on Sundance and Berlin film festivals. Before that, the actor was seen in Badhaai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana.