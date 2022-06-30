scorecardresearch
Aditya Roy Kapur recreates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai climax with Aishwarya Mohanraj. Watch video

Aditya Roy Kapur is busy promoting his upcoming release Om: The Battle Within. He recently shot a funny video with stand-up comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 6:12:30 pm
Aditya Roy Kapur shot a funny video with comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj. (Photo: Aishwarya Mohanra/Instagram)

Stand-up comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj got to recreate the iconic climax scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with her favourite actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Kapur is busy promoting his upcoming release Om: The Battle Within.

In a video, Aishwarya is seen playing Anjali aka Kajol of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, her fiance Aakash Shah plays Aman and Aditya slips into the shoes of Rahul, originally played by SRK. The trio recreate the climax scene where Aman makes Anjali marry Rahul as he realises Rahul is her true love.

Also read |Aditya Roy Kapur calls acting a ‘funny job’: ‘One should be able to make peace with ups and downs’

Sharing the video, Aishwarya Mohanraj wrote, “toot-ta tara worked ✨Mere pati ki nayi movie release ho rahi hai- Om, on 1st July. Dekhne jaungi 1st day all shows 🥰.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Mohanraj (@aishwaryamrj)

Actor Kubbra Sait couldn’t stop laughing after watching the hilarious video and wrote in the comments section, “Hahahahahahahah duddde!!!” Avika Gor called the video, “Epiiiccccc.” Dolly Singh wrote, “I LOVE HOW MUCH FUN ADITYA IS HAVING😂😂😂😂😂😂.” Mallika Dua commented, “Best.”

Also read |Aditya Roy Kapur: Still discovering myself as an actor

Om: The Battle Within is releasing in theatres on July 1. Aditya Roy Kapur plays an undefeatable soldier in the Kapil Verma directorial. The action drama also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah.

