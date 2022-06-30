Aditya Roy Kapur on feeling the pressure to keep up with his contemporaries: ‘There’s no use trying to be negative’

Bollywood hunk Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for the release of Rashtra Kavach Om. The film, which hits screens on July 1, is an out-and-out action film which Aditya always wanted to do.

Talking about doing an action film, Aditya said, “I wanted to do an action film. As a kid, I was an action movie fanatic. I didn’t really want to become an actor when I was a kid but I was obsessed with action movies. I wanted to do those things in real life. It just so happened that I became an actor and my breakthrough movie was in the romantic genre, so I ended up doing more of those. Action has always been something I loved and always wanted to do so, I did some in Malang and I felt like I wanted to do some more. ”

Rashtra Kavach Om is a revenge drama where the son is fighting for the wrongs done to his father. It has shades of patriotism as Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om is an armed officer who is built to kill. Talking about the film, Aditya said, “When I read the script for the first time, I felt it was an intimate story about a family and it has multiple layers to it. Yes, patriotism and fighting for the country is one part of it but it is not the only thing. It is a lot about the psychology of this character and what he is going through. The family dynamics and the push and pull between his duties for the country and his personal wants. It’s got everything.”

Aditya has tasted success with films like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. He was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Aditya calls his journey as an actor a satisfying one. He said, “All of it has been satisfying work. I feel am fortunate enough to do a variety of characters and genres. The successes and failures are beyond your control after a point. That is something that you have to learn very quickly as an actor. To take things in your stride and keep going. So, it has been a fun journey full of twists and turns and one where I have constantly tried to keep pushing myself to uncomfortable places because I think that’s where you find new things.”

In a career spanning 13 years, Aditya Roy Kapur has only 14 films to his credit. On being asked if he has ever felt the pressure to keep up with his contemporaries, he said, “One shouldn’t look too much over their shoulder at what others are doing. These emotions are not productive and will not get you anywhere. They won’t make you feel good about yourself and benefit you in any way. So, it is good to try and be happy for everyone’s success. That’s the best attitude to adopt. There’s no use trying to be negative and wishing ill on someone. No fun in that.”

Even after shouldering several films, his screen image as the hero’s best friend has stuck to Aditya from some time. About breaking the stereotype with Om, the actor said, “I don’t look at it with that perspective. It is a new genre for me. It feels like a different kind of role, one that I have never done before. As I have never done an out-and-out action film, it feels like I am starting a new journey which I am excited about.”

Actors in the film industry constantly feel the pressure to look good at all times, especially female actors. Aditya Roy Kapur’s physique has been the talk of the town and his bare chest has a separate fan following. On being asked if he ever feels the pressure to look good, or to be in good shape, he said, “No, there’s no pressure, but it is good to be fit. It is important to be fit. But I don’t think you need to be that fit for every role. Every role requires something different. You are not always required to be super fit. For Om, I needed to, so I did it. But for Ludo, I didn’t need a certain physicality, and those are welcome breaks.”

Aditya will be seen next in the Hindi adaption of British show The Night Manager. The series marks the actor’s OTT debut. Talking about OTT, he said, “I am absolutely open to it. I have been enjoying the process on this one. It has been a great project to sink your teeth into. Obviously OTT is a great thing that’s come into our lives as viewers, actors and creators. So, for sure it is something that I’d like to do more of.”