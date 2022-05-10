scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur to lead Thadam Hindi remake Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Gumraah is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 10, 2022 1:11:01 pm
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal ThakurAditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur from the sets of Gumraah. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller film has been titled Gumraah, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

Based on true events, the crime thriller features Kapur in a double role while Thakur, last seen in Jersey, will play a cop.

Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

“Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal Thakur, who has kick-started the second schedule in Mumbai. Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon,” a statement by the makers read.

Thadam followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other.

