Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Diva Dhawan: We went out for dinner one night and stories started

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur got candid about his current relationship status on Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan 6. After several denials in the past, Aditya, at the behest of host Karan Johar, admitted to dating his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Aditya also rejected reports of him seeing Parineeti Chopra. “I was never in a relationship with Parineeti,” he said. The two have worked in Daawat-e-Ishq.

Keeping his “single” status intact, he said, “The real truth is that I am chilling.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, however, spilled the beans about rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan.

When Karan Johar asked him about Diva, Aditya said, “She’s a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories.”

Aditya rose to fame with his 2013 romantic hit Aashiqui 2, also starring Shraddha Kapoor. It was then that news began doing the rounds of the actors being in a relationship. The two had even appeared together in season 4 of Koffee With Karan. They were last seen together in 2017 film Ok Jaanu.

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur has Kalank and Sadak 2 in his kitty.