When VJ Aditya Roy Kapur interviewed Katrina Kaif and asked about her ‘pretty younger sisters’, watch video

Before Aditya Roy Kapur established himself as an actor with Aashiqui 2, he was a VJ. He had interviewed Katrina Kaif, who later became his co-star in Fitoor. In an old video that has emerged online, Aditya quizzes Katrina on her life, seven siblings, and tries to get her to dance to the song “Just Chill” from Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya.

In the video, Aditya asks Katrina, “You have a big family, seven sisters?” While Katrina counts, he quips, “Any pretty young ones my age?” To which Katrina responds, “Are you insinuating that I am old? What is your age?” Aditya answers, “20.” Katrina goes on to explain that one of her sisters had come to Bombay, and was learning dancing. She also mentioned that owing to their different schedules, all the seven sisters try to meet up every couple of months.

Following this conversation, Aditya Roy Kapur quizzed Katrina Kaif about her Kathak dancing skills. “You learnt it in forty days, seven hours a day, that’s what I read,” said Aditya. Katrina replied, “For one year, I was on and off working. One training consisted of around 40 days.” When Aditya asked Katrina why she took it up, the actor said, “It was something I wanted to do. At that point, I was not sure what I was going to do, regarding movies. It was what something someone suggested to me. I found it helpful.” Aditya asked whether she had to make smiling faces and move her head, and Katrina gently corrected him, “That’s not Kathak, that’s more Bharatnatyam.” After this, Aditya played the song “Just Chill”. He tried to get her to make the hand movements like she did in the video, but a shy Katrina refused.

On the work front, Katrina has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in her kitty. Aditya, meanwhile, has Om – The Battle Within and Thadam remake in the pipeline.