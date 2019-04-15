Aditya Roy Kapur: I hope Kalank creates an impression like Aashiqui 2

Despite projects like Daawat-E-Ishq (2014), Fitoor (2016) and Ok Jaanu (2017), actor Aditya Roy Kapur has not able to repeat the success of his debut Bollywood film Aashiqui 2. This Wednesday, Aditya is going to take over the silver screen as Dev Chaudhry in Kalank and he hopes that this character creates the same impression as Aashiqui 2’s Rahul Jaykar.

“I think that film (Aashiqui 2) has made quite an impression on people. I feel privileged that I had a character that made such an impact on the audience. I would never try and distance from that. Hopefully, I can bring about more characters that make such impressions on the audience. I hope Kalank does that,” Aditya told indianexpress.com.

When asked why he took a two-year break after Ok Jaanu, Aditya said he was waiting for exciting scripts. “I think it is a great time in our industry where the audience is expecting different things from us. In the last year, we have delivered (the expectations) as well. We are doing different stuff and as an actor, it is most exciting as we are getting variety of scripts. I don’t think anyone of us is sticking to anything that is safe. And I don’t feel like I got many scripts similar to Aashiqui 2. Those do not come around often. It is just that what I was being offered was not exciting,” the actor remarked.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen romancing Sonakshi Sinha as well as Alia Bhatt in the pre-independence drama Kalank. Talking about the film, Aditya said that even though the film has a backdrop of pre-independence era, it is relevant for the audience today.

“It is a story about love and love is eternal. People have been writing songs and poems since the time we had brains.”

Since its teaser launch, Kalank has been compared to Sanjay Leela Bhansali films in terms of the visual experience. When Aditya was asked if he has an opinion on it, the actor said it is nothing but a huge compliment for Abhishek Varman as Kalank is his second directorial.

“I think it is something to be flattered about. Abhishek is a huge fan of Sanjay Leela Bhansali but this film definitely has an identity of its own and you would realise it after you have watched the film,” the 33-year-old said.

Produced by Karan Johar, Kalank will hit the screens on April 17.