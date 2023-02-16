Uncomfortable Aditya Roy Kapur pushes back after fan tries to forcefully kiss him. Watch video

After the special screening of the new Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager in Mumbai on Wednesday, actor Aditya Roy Kapur interacted with a few fans who were waiting for him outside the theatre. This was when one of his female fans took a selfie with him, and then tried to kiss him. However, Aditya managed to handle the situation quite calmly.

In a video shared online by a paparazzi account, the fan can be seen trying to approach Aditya for a kiss twice, making him visibly uncomfortable. However, the actor maintained a safe distance from her, but she ended up kissing his hand anyway. Watch the video here:

As soon as this video surfaced on a paparazzo’s Instagram handle, the actor’s fans had a mixed reaction in the comments section. While some hailed Aditya for handling the situation as gracefully as he could, others slammed the female fan for trying to kiss him forcibly. One fan wrote, “Imagine a man doing this to an actress. He would have been booked by now for molestation, and feminists would have gone crazy…” Another fan wrote, “Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!”

The Night Manager, a remake of the original miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston, marks Aditya’s streaming debut. The actor will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino.

The Night Manager also stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.