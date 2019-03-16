Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang goes on floor

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang has gone on floors. The actor who will be next seen in Kalank shared a photo from the ‘muhurat’ of the film. In it, he is seen with director Mohit Suri as they sit down for the auspicious ceremony.

Sharing the photo, Kapur wrote, “On a new journey with the man that changed it all for me.” Mohit Suri directed Kapur’s first successful film Aashiqui 2. The official Twitter handle of Malang also posted the picture of the clapboard of the film and captioned it, “Aaj Se Malang! 🎬 ” Retweeting the post, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Om Namah Shivaay!!” The film’s producer Ankur Garg tweeted, “Countdown starts.. 14th Feb 2020. #Malang #ValentinesDay.”

Apart from Kapur and Patani, Malang stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The multi-starrer film, to be shot in Mauritius, Goa and Mumbai, is slated to hit the screens next year around Valentines Day. It is a joint production between ’ Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Entertainment.

Talking about the film, Mohit Suri said in a statement, “With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most. It will be intense, edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me.”