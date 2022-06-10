Aditya Roy Kapur calls acting a ‘funny job’: ‘One should be able to make peace with ups and downs’

Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be back on screens with OM: The Battle Within, in which he plays a para commando. The actor on Friday launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, Aditya opened up about his prep for OM: The Battle Within, his role in the actioner, and the personal battles he has fought in his Bollywood career.

The trailer of OM: The Battle Within is loaded with a lot of action, and Aditya is seen shirtless in quite a few frames.

When asked if he goes shirtless because the script demands it or to impress his fans, the actor laughed and said, “It is a combination. It was the producer’s demand. But, if you look at it, (in) a lot of action films, physicality is one of the most important requirements. Iss film mein toh banta hai, I think.”

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur: Still discovering myself as an actor

Before OM, Aditya’s chiselled body in Malang impressed fans.

Aditya Roy Kapur then spoke about how he prepared for his first out-and-out action film OM: The Battle Within. He said, “It was a 3-4 month process. I had to learn action because I had not done an out-and-out action film before. So, I did four months of martial arts, and it was necessary for me to build my body also because when you do martial arts, you lose muscle. It was two hours of action in the day, two hours of weight training at night, and in the middle of the day, we would meet for writing sessions, and boot camp.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Aditya plays a para commando named Om in the film. He shared that the life of army personnel is tough and he respects their valour and the sacrifices for the country.

He said, “While I did boot camp for Om, it was not as tough as the life of a para commando. From videos, you can gather that the life of para commandos is extremely tough because they are risking their lives for the country, and they have to make a lot to sacrifice in their families as well. So, I can’t even claim to understand what that would feel like. I am just being an actor trying to portray what they go through. So, I just respect what they do.”

While Aditya is happy with his first out-and-out actioner, he also stated that he doesn’t want to be stuck doing one particular genre.

He said, “I don’t want to be stuck with doing just one thing. I think it is important for an actor to push and try to do different things. So, you don’t get too comfortable in any one genre. So, while this is something that I feel is a start to many, I don’t want to do only action films.”

Aditya Roy Kapur started his journey in the Hindi film industry in 2009. Even though the actor scored a huge hit with Aashiqui 2, he ended up doing more supporting roles than leading roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

When asked if there have been any personal battles he had to fight in his life, Aditya spoke about the unpredictability of his job as an actor and how to cope with failure.

He said, “It is a funny job we have. It is unpredictable and I think the main thing is to be able to make peace with ups and downs. Early on in your career, you are not so well equipped to handle it. But as the years go on, you realise that it is all transient. Things don’t go well, or they go really well, but you still have to prove yourself the next Friday and the one after it. It is just about keeping your sense of self-confidence intact no matter what happens around you. That’s the biggest and most important thing.”

OM: The Battle Within also features Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles. The Kapil Verma directorial releases in theatres on July 1.