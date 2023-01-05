Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya says his family approaches acting as ‘blue-collar’ job: ‘My father is not in films for fame or power’

Aditya Rawal hopes he can someday match up to the legacy of his father, actor Paresh Rawal, with whom he says he has “hours and hours” of conversations about all thing art and artistes. Aditya, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, said though he comes from a family of artistes, his grooming has been such that he learnt at an early age that acting is no less than a “blue collar job”– there are perks, but one has to earn them by toiling hard.

“The one thing we share as a family is that we take a very blue-collar approach to our work. Yes, it is artistic, but it is work– you need to prepare, need to have certain things ready, need to know yourself, deliver even on a day when maybe you are not feeling it. We (as a family) focus on these things a lot,” he told indianexpress.com.

The actor, who is currently seen on the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aar Ya Paar, said he mostly goes to his father to understand two important things: acting and the mechanism of “being an actor.”

The veteran’s experience of over 350 films spanning four decades is something Aditya said he heavily relies on, from how to hold oneself when the chips are down to retaining one’s sanity in showbiz. “With acting, you have the how-tos, whereas with being an actor, it is understanding how to navigate a professional space, when the going is not as good, how to stay sharp, how do you keep yourself mentally sane. That is the stuff I go to him for more because of his experience.

“The one thing I really admire about him is his humility. He doesn’t desire the fame or power, that’s the thing that draws me. He has worked for 40 years, it’s that longevity, you can’t set yourself a (deadline) of next year, or the year after, because it is such a long journey. That brings in a sense of calmness. Whenever he watches any of my work, we sit down and analyse it for hours on end,” he added.

Created by Sidharth Sengupta, Aar Ya Paar also stars Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa and Ashish Vidyarthi. According to the streamer, the action-drama series is set amidst misty hills and waterfalls nestled amongst the thick jungle trees of ‘Jagdalganj’, where the self-sustained and self-sufficient ‘Degohaat’ tribe resides.

Post Aar Ya Paar, Aditya will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next, Faraaz. The thriller will be Aditya’s second feature after his 2020 acting debut Bamfaad. The actor said he aims to constantly do projects that help him shuffle genres and characters.

“The idea is to do work that challenges you, something new that you can sink your teeth into. And also, the idea that scares you. I feel really kicked about the work that I have done and what I am about to do. I want to jump into things with abandon and then figure out things, with the help of fantastic makers,” he added.