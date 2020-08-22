Aditya Pancholi: Sooraj has been trolled for no fault of his own

Aditya Pancholi filed a complaint at Versova police station over Sooraj Pancholi being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Pancholi on Friday said the trolling and abuse on social media has taken a toll on his son Sooraj Pancholi and the family. Sooraj’s name was recently dragged into matters related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Aditya said, “So many people have trolled my son for no fault of his own. I am relieved that the honourable Supreme Court has now transferred the case to CBI. Truth shall prevail. The death of a young actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is sad. Now if anyone is involved or not in his death will come to the forefront.”

He added, “The trolling, the hate and abuse on social media has taken a toll on Sooraj. It has been difficult for him and the family. There have been times when we have had to be with him all the time to make sure that he is safe and not harming himself.”

Aditya Pancholi also opened up about filing a complaint at Versova police station over Sooraj Pancholi being linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

He said, “It was unfortunate that the poor girl’s (SSR’s former manager Disha Salian) parents had to face so much humiliation and pressure. Sooraj had never met her. He didn’t even know her, but his name was falsely dragged into her death matter too. We have taken legal action against a Twitter user who had tweeted about it. After ten days, he denied everything he said. Such people should be taught to take responsibility for their activities on social media. One cannot just randomly tweet about such sensitive matters. People cannot drag someone in such cases without proof, and I believe we deserve justice.”

