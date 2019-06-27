Actor Aditya Pancholi booked for rape

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi was on Thursday booked on charges of rape after a Bollywood actor filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Versova Police Station.

The FIR has been filed under sections 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by the actor’s sister in April. It stated that Aditya Pancholi abused, assaulted and exploited her sister a decade ago.

The actor has recorded her statement with the police. She said that Pancholi raped and assaulted her on several occasions and at the time of these attacks, she was a minor. The actor also stated that she had lodged complaints with the police back then but he was let off with a warning.

As the FIR has been registered, the police have started their investigation into this case.

Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab had filed defamation cases against the actor and her sister earlier this year. These cases were based on interviews and statements made during a television show, and those against her sister were related to comments she had made against Pancholi and his wife on social media.

A Mumbai court has summoned both the sisters to appear in connection with the defamation cases filed by Pancholi and his wife.