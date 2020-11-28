scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Aditya Narayan to get married on December 1 in a ‘simple temple wedding’

Aditya Narayan will marry his long time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 28, 2020 10:18:37 am
aditya narayan to get marriedAditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal met on the sets of his debut film Shaapit. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Singer Aditya Narayan is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1 in a close-knit ceremony.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Aditya said, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”

He informed that the two will have a temple wedding in presence of immediate family members. “For now, it’s going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present,” the 33-year-old concluded.

Aditya opened up on his wedding earlier this month. Sharing a photo of himself with Shweta on his Instagram account, the Shaapit actor said, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

On the work front, Aditya will be hosting the new season of Indian Idol, which will air on Sony TV from November 28 onwards.

