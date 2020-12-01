Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal got married on December 1. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a simple ceremony on Tuesday. The wedding, held at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai, was attended only by family members and close friends because of COVID-19 restrictions. But, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan and mother Deepa Narayan left no chance to have fun at their son’s wedding. A video of them dancing with their son as ‘baraat’ reached the wedding venue has emerged online.

At the wedding, Aditya and Shweta twinned in their ivory gold attire. Several photos and videos from the wedding have gone viral.

The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on Saturday. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Aditya and Shweta had their tilak ceremony on Saturday, followed by mehendi on Sunday and haldi on Monday.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal fell in love on the sets of their film Shaapit, and dated for over 10 years. Announcing his wedding plans on Instagram, Aditya had earlier shared, “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

On the work front, Aditya is presently hosting Sony TV show Indian Idol.

