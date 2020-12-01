Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal wedding LIVE UPDATES

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Aggarwal are set to tie the knot today. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Aditya and Shweta had their tilak ceremony on Saturday, followed by mehendi on Sunday and haldi on Monday. Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan told the publication, “The wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception.”
In November, Aditya had opened up about the wedding. He posted on Instagram, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”
On the work front, Aditya Narayan is currently seen as the host of reality show Indian Idol 12, judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.
Actors Shamita Shetty, Adhyayan Suman, Rrahul Sudhir, Ravi Dubey, Meghana Kaushik, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa and Sana Sheikh, along with singers-composers Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Poorvi Koutish, Ricky Kej and Sachet Tandon were among those who congratulated Aditya and Shweta on social media.
Aditya announced his wedding with Shweta on Instagram.
Commenting on Aditya and Shweta's click from their tilak ceremony, singer Neha Kakkar wrote "beautiful". Actor Nia Sharma reacted "U both *kala tika*" Actor Shraddha Arya and singers Shahzan Mujeeb and Aditi Singh Sharma also sent their love to the couple.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal's pre-wedding festivities have been going on for the past few days.