Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal wedding LIVE UPDATES

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Aggarwal will have a temple wedding today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2020 9:50:43 am
aditya narayan shweta aggarwal wedding photosAditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal first met on the sets of Shaapit (2010). (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram and Screengrab/Unisys Music)

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Aggarwal are set to tie the knot today. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Aditya and Shweta had their tilak ceremony on Saturday, followed by mehendi on Sunday and haldi on Monday. Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan told the publication, “The wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception.”

In November, Aditya had opened up about the wedding. He posted on Instagram, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

PHOTOS: Inside Aditya Narayan’s pre-wedding festivities

On the work front, Aditya Narayan is currently seen as the host of reality show Indian Idol 12, judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal's wedding.

09:50 (IST)01 Dec 2020
Celebs congratulate the couple

Actors Shamita Shetty, Adhyayan Suman, Rrahul Sudhir, Ravi Dubey, Meghana Kaushik, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa and Sana Sheikh, along with singers-composers Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Poorvi Koutish, Ricky Kej and Sachet Tandon were among those who congratulated Aditya and Shweta on social media.

09:37 (IST)01 Dec 2020
Aditya announced his wedding with Shweta on Instagram.

09:24 (IST)01 Dec 2020
Friends send wishes to Aditya and Shweta

Commenting on Aditya and Shweta's click from their tilak ceremony, singer Neha Kakkar wrote "beautiful". Actor Nia Sharma reacted "U both *kala tika*" Actor Shraddha Arya and singers Shahzan Mujeeb and Aditi Singh Sharma also sent their love to the couple.

09:16 (IST)01 Dec 2020
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal's pre-wedding festivities have been going on for the past few days.

Praising Shweta Aggarwal as "a cultured and caring girl," Udit Narayan told Ahmedabad Mirror that he was thrilled to get his son married on his birthday. "That's the best gift they could have given me," he said.

