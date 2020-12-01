Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal wedding LIVE UPDATES

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal first met on the sets of Shaapit (2010). (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram and Screengrab/Unisys Music)

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and actor Shweta Aggarwal are set to tie the knot today. According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Aditya and Shweta had their tilak ceremony on Saturday, followed by mehendi on Sunday and haldi on Monday. Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan told the publication, “The wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception.”

In November, Aditya had opened up about the wedding. He posted on Instagram, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December.”

On the work front, Aditya Narayan is currently seen as the host of reality show Indian Idol 12, judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.