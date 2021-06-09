Aditya Narayan, 8, talks about his future as a singer in throwback video, fans call it ‘pure gold’

Singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan was a star at the age of 8. The singer-actor sang “Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke” in 1996 release Masoom, featured in Rangeela’s title song in which he sang with legendary singer Asha Bhosle and starred in several films including Shah Rukh Khan’s Pardes and Salman Khan’s Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. But even back then, he knew that he had a long way to go in the film industry.

On Tuesday, an old video of the 8-year-old Aditya surfaced on the social media platforms, which is receiving a lot of love from his fans.

The video seems to be from an interview Aditya did right after Rangeela and Masoom assignments. In the video, he is asked about the success and his response is, “Kuch nahi hai ye toh. Mujhe bohot bada singer banna hai. Bohot lambi level pe jaana hai. Abhi toh 5% hua hai samjho. (This is nothing. I want to become a big singer. Have to reach very big goals. This is 5% of that).”

When asked if he feels he has become a star already? “Na!” replied Aditya. Many of his fans mentioned how the 33-year-old singer has not changed at all. “He is still the same,” said one of the fans in the comments section. “All the expressions and haath ki harkaten and even sentencess, sab same copy paste of Udit Narayan,” wrote another Instagram user.

One of the die-hard fans of Aditya tagged the video as “pure gold.” After starring as a child artist, Aditya made his debut with a horror film titled Shaapit. However, his career as an actor didn’t really take off as he had expected.

At present, Aditya is seen hosting the singing-reality show Indian Idol 12. Recently, the show was mired into controversy after Amit Kumar called out the show for the quality of singing.

Kumar said, “Frankly, I wanted to stop the episode,” adding that he was asked to praise every contestant irrespective of how they perform. In response to Kumar’s statement, Aditya defended the show and told ETimes, “We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to please everybody. It is an impossible mission. We are not making a TV show for social media. Our content is aimed towards people who watch TV. We always put our best foot forward and things happen along the way. I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well. And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it.”