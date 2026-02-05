‘Aditya Dhar’s genius’: How a tiny gun detail turned Dhurandhar into Internet’s favourite ‘over-analysis’ meme

In the world of filmmaking, there is a fine line between a “deliberate creative choice” and “we just happened to shoot it that way.” But for the internet, Dhurandhar is not such a film and Aditya Dhar is not that director. According to netizens, every blink, every shadow, and possibly even patches on a character’s shirt in the film are part of a grand, multi-layered masterplan.

It all started once the film was released on OTT, eagle-eyed viewers began dissecting every frame, coming up with theories that likely didn’t even cross the scriptwriter’s mind.

A particular scene featuring Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazhari and Danish Pandokar’s Uzair Baloch caught fans’ attention due to one tiny detail: their gun discipline. Hamza keeps his finger strictly off the trigger, while Uzair rests his finger right on it.

Director Aditya Dhar took to Instagram to clarify that this was no random framing choice. He explained that Hamza is a trained operative who only engages the trigger when ready to fire, a sign of discipline. Uzair, meanwhile, reflects a lack of formal training, with his finger placement signaling a tendency to act on raw emotion rather than calculated intent.

Once the “trigger theory” was validated, a switch flipped in the brains of the Indian audience. Suddenly, everyone became a PhD in “Aditya Dhar Genius.” X was flooded with “deep analysis” threads that probably had Aditya Dhar scratching his head.

How Aditya Dhar’s praise turned into memefest

After a wave of genuine praise, the meme-lords decided enough was enough. Now, the “Aditya Dhar Genius” trend has turned into a glorious, tongue-in-cheek mockery of over-analysing everything. X users are now finding “finesse” in the most mundane moments of the film, and the results are hilarious.

A user noted, “In this scene, the guy eats half an apple and throws the other half away… showing the movie has two parts…you’re watching the first one n will have to wait for the second…Peak writing by Aditya Dhar saab”

In this scene, the guy eats half an apple and throws the other half away… showing the movie has two parts…you’re watching the first one n will have to wait for the second…Peak writing by Aditya Dhar saab pic.twitter.com/ZpONaRYulx — V (@vigiciann) February 2, 2026

Another user joked, “Twitter folks be like : Notice how in this scene there is salt in Tea and Hamza immediately spits the tea after taking the first sip. The level of detailing done in Dhurandhar by Aditya Dhar is insane”

pic.twitter.com/15a6hs7f1C — Out of Context Indian Cinema (@OutofConCinema) February 3, 2026

A user went full philosopher, “Remember the scene where Donga offers Ranveer Singh to smoke and he refuses but after they insist, he did smoke. Now fast forward to Dhurandhar 2 teaser where he is shown smoking along with blood on his face. This tells us how bad the habit of smoking is, you start for fun with friends insisting you but end up being so habitual that it puts your life in danger. Delivering Subtle social message like a genius. Aditya Dhar “

Another pointed out the “subtle hints”, “Notice how in this scene Rehman Dakait has 2 eyes and 2 ears. Even Hamza has 2 eyes and 2 ears. Subtle hints that it will be made in 2 parts. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar”

*Dhurandhar 2 teaser drops today* Notice how in this scene Rehman Dakait has 2 eyes and 2 ears. Even Hamza has 2 eyes and 2 ears. Subtle hints that it will be made in 2 parts. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWU7vQI3bE — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 3, 2026

“In Dhurandhar the first thing Hamza does after entering a milk soda shop is to drink a milk soda. This level of detailing by Aditya Dhar is insane,” wrote another user.

And finally, the ultimate “genius” move, “In Dhurandhar, the title “Dhurandhar” is shown only at the end of the movie, telling us audience that the movie has finally ended. Aditya Dhar is so brilliant for this.”

In Dhurandhar, the title “Dhurandhar” is shown only at the end of the movie, telling us audience that the movie has finally ended. Aditya Dhar is so brilliant for this. — Pranav Gangadharan (@pranavgngadhrn) February 3, 2026

Twitter janta : look at the this mind blowing detailing in the script of Dhurandhar Meanwhile Aditya Dhar : pic.twitter.com/0vqRffM0m2 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 2, 2026

No one noticed this but in this scene Akshay Khanna secretly suggests that there might be 4 parts to this movie. Peak writing by Dhar sir. https://t.co/CynKYykJGt pic.twitter.com/p4Ona2fWuR — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) February 3, 2026

So, next time you see a character in a Dhar film sneeze, don’t just say “God bless you.” Check the velocity, the angle, and the volume, it’s probably a coded message. That’s just ‘Aditya Dhar’s Genius’.