Aditya Dhar wishes ‘biggest cheerleader’ Yami Gautam happy birthday, shares photos: ‘Sending you all love and luck…’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar wished his wife, actor Yami Gautam a happy birthday with a series of photos. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, tied the knot last year after being in a relationship for several years.

In the candid photos, Yami is dressed in a maroon kaftaan. Aditya wrote, “To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here’s sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor!”

On your special day, here’s sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor!❤️😘🤗💫 pic.twitter.com/TUNC2rrc8Z — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) November 28, 2022

On her birthday last year, Yami had opened up to Indian Express about her relationship with Aditya and why she fell in love with him. “He values his family, which is extremely important to me. As a professional also, he’s someone who doesn’t believe in taking up any project or is always after money. He really wants Indian cinema to stand out on international pedestrian,” she had said. Mentioning why their wedding was without the typical Bollywood glam she said, “Because I’m not that kind of a person. And that’s fine. You got to respect what others believe in,” Yami had said, further adding that the grandeur of a wedding is an individual choice. “Eventually the idea is to be happy. What Aditya and I did made us and our families eternally happy.”

On her birthday, Yami also shared the first look from her upcoming film, Lost. She captioned her post, “On my big day, sharing this special announcement with all of you.. 💕 The journey begins soon!” During an AMA earlier, a fan had asked her about the release of the film, she wrote back, “Theatres remain our first love but with the OTT platforms & covid, it’s all changed! I shall stand by my producers with their decision to release the film where it suits them best! But I promise -‘Lost’ shall be one of our best films in recent time & it shall find its audience.”

The film is expected to be an emotional thriller, and was shot in Kolkata. It will release on Zee5.