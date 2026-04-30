Aditya Dhar ‘unaffected’ by Dhurandhar’s Rs 3,000 cr success, says Yami Gautam: ‘Nothing changed us’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s two-part film Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its release. Together, the two films have earned over Rs 3,000 crore at the box office, besides acclaim from the ticket-paying audience. The latest release Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has already become the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. With praises from fans and the entire film industry already flowing in, the director’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, has also given it a thumbs up. In a recent interview, she opened up about the film’s success and how it has motivated Bollywood to work on strong scripts.

During a conversation with Grazia, she used Dhurandhar as an example and spoke about the film industry’s growth graph. “All these definitions have changed now, and I think Dhurandhar is the best example. Each and every character has left an impression because the characters are written in that sense. I’ve understood this also stems from a sense of industry culture, that this is the female actor, this is the male actor, this is the hero – it’s possible to dismantle that completely and chase brilliant characters and writing,” Yami said.