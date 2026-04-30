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Aditya Dhar ‘unaffected’ by Dhurandhar’s Rs 3,000 cr success, says Yami Gautam: ‘Nothing changed us’
Actor Yami Gautam recently opened up about the success of her husband, director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The film has emerged as highest-earning Indian film franchise.
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s two-part film Dhurandhar has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its release. Together, the two films have earned over Rs 3,000 crore at the box office, besides acclaim from the ticket-paying audience. The latest release Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has already become the third highest-grossing Indian film ever. With praises from fans and the entire film industry already flowing in, the director’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, has also given it a thumbs up. In a recent interview, she opened up about the film’s success and how it has motivated Bollywood to work on strong scripts.
During a conversation with Grazia, she used Dhurandhar as an example and spoke about the film industry’s growth graph. “All these definitions have changed now, and I think Dhurandhar is the best example. Each and every character has left an impression because the characters are written in that sense. I’ve understood this also stems from a sense of industry culture, that this is the female actor, this is the male actor, this is the hero – it’s possible to dismantle that completely and chase brilliant characters and writing,” Yami said.
The actor further added, “Which is why I always go back to 2019 to Uri and Bala, because when you are celebrating a moment, it is never about just that, it’s about the journey that led you to it. This is why I said it was always a director’s medium – it was always script and all those basic things that make a film, a film. The basics are back, so that’s a massive shift. It’s not just about a film doing well and new box office records – I don’t think Dhurandhar’s success is telling us only that. We were struggling to get people into theatres, and we were figuring and toying around with things. But people thronging theatres tells you – we are ready.”
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When asked if her and Aditya’s perspectives have changed after Dhurandhar’s massive success and shattering box office numbers, Yami replied, “Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya, and the kind of person he is, very unaffected and extremely humble. I’ve seen him through different phases, there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases – but it’s not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out.”
“Both of us are extremely thankful to God, for us spirituality is very important, we believe in the Almighty. Good things happen to good people. What’s meant for you may be delayed but never denied,” she concluded. Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit the theatres on March 19, features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi. The action spy-thriller also had a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam.
Besides, Yami Gautam was last seen in courtroom drama Haq, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor has a great lineup of films, including, the horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli and thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2.
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