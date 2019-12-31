Aditya Dhar: After years of struggle, 2019 became my most rewarding year

Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut Uri; The Surgical Strike is one of the biggest hits of 2019. Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut Uri; The Surgical Strike is one of the biggest hits of 2019.

For Aditya Dhar, 2019 was a path-breaking year. While his debut directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike became the first blockbuster of 2019, it also went on to win several National Film Awards including Best Direction, Best Actor, Best Sound Design and Best Background Score.

Summarising the year, Dhar exclusively told indianexpress.com, “2019 has been my most rewarding year till date. After years of struggling through many projects that got shelved for some reason, the wait turned out to be worthwhile and gratifying. Uri not only found its way into the hearts of millions across the country but also evoked a sense of patriotism in people across generations. That was the proudest moment for me.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and others, is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack. It is also one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

Sharing how the year impacted him as a filmmaker and a person, Aditya Dhar added, “After receiving so much love from the audience, 2019 has been nothing but a boost of encouragement for me both as a filmmaker and as a human being. While it has raised the bar high for me as a filmmaker, it has only made me more grounded as a person. I realise how important it is to understand the responsibility of retelling the story of people, for the people.”

Dhar is set to reunite with Vicky Kaushal in his next directorial based on Ashwatthama, the mythological character from Mahabharata. The director, who is looking forward to 2020, said, “2020 is going to be a year of hard work to raise the bar higher with my next film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. My goal is to create an environment where we can match the standards of top film industries from around the world. The aim is to collaborate with them and tell stories that appeal to a global audience. With Ashwatthama, the idea is to invite the younger generation into the fascinating world of Indian mythology, while also introducing it on the global front.”

