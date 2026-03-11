Fact Check: Did Aditya Dhar really say he ‘doesn’t care’ if Dhurandhar 2 is banned in Pakistan?

There’s a video doing the rounds on social media, where Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar is claiming he doesn’t care if the film doesn’t release in Pakistan. The film, that he’s referring to, is being projected as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the sequel to his record-breaking blockbuster spy thriller from last December, which is slated to release in cinemas on March 19.

While many on social media are lauding Dhar for his bold stance on Dhurandhar 2 being banned in Pakistan, the fact is that the filmmaker never said that in context of his upcoming film. In fact, the film is from seven years ago, in 2019, when he was promoting his directorial debut, blockbuster military drama Uri: The Surgical Strike.

That film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, and starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Swaroop Sampat among others, revolved around the real-life incidents of the Indian Army performing surgical strikes on Pakistan soil to avenge the Pulwama Attack, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber, leading to the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force officers.

Thus, Uri never saw the light of day in Pakistan, but turned out to be a major hit at the India box office, earning over Rs 240 crore. While interacting with the media during the film’s promotions, Dhar was asked if he’s bothered by the film’s ban in Pakistan. “Mujhe koi farak nahi padta (It doesn’t bother me at all),” said the filmmaker. He also clarified that while he’s not “happy” with the development, he’s come to terms with the fact that he can’t clear the misunderstanding of each and every person under the sun.

When Aditya Dhar urged Pakistani audience to watch Uri

When asked in the same interaction if he has any message for Pakistani fans who may want to watch Uri, Dhar responded, “If they trust us, they should watch the film at least once. They’ll also understand there’s nothing against the people of Pakistan. Whatever has been said, it’s all against terrorism. If they get that we’re all fighting terrorism, and not any people or any individual, they’ll also enjoy the film a lot.”

Six years later, even Dhar’s sophomore directorial, Dhurandhar, couldn’t witness a release in Pakistan. The film revolves around Indian spy Jaskirat Singh (Ranveer Singh), who slowly and surely infiltrates the terror network of Pakistan, to avenge terrorist attacks on India, from the 1999 Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attacks in New Delhi, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Dhurandhar 2, which will carry forward the first part’s story, is also unlikely to get a release in Pakistan, particularly given it’d revolve around Naya Bharat jo ghar mei ghus ke maarta hai (a New India, which strikes you inside your own homes). Co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, it’ll also see Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun reprise their roles from the first part.