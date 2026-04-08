Aditya Dhar lauds Mukesh Chhabra for ‘reshaping’ Dhurandhar: ‘He saw it before I did, pushed me to think bigger’

With Dhurandhar 2 witnessing a resounding success at the box office, Aditya Dhar lauds Mukesh Chabbra for casting the right people on the film.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiApr 8, 2026 01:28 PM IST
Aditya Dhar on Mukesh Chabbra and DhurandharAditya Dhar lauds Mukesh Chabbra's contribution in Dhurandhar (Photo: Aditya Dhar / Instagram)
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Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar parts 1 and 2 have not only dominated the box office but also swept the recently held Chetak Screen Awards 2026, winning 14 awards from 24 nominations. As the film continues its victory march, the film’s director, Aditya Dhar, penned a heartfelt note lauding Dhurandhar’s casting director Mukesh Chabbra. In the post, Aditya said how Mukesh saw the might of Dhurandhar even before he could.

Aditya Dhar lauds Mukesh Chabbra for Dhurandhar

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Aditya Dhar wrote, “Here’s to Mukesh Chhabra, the man who saw Dhurandhar long before I truly did. There are people who come into a film and do their job, and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter. From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did. Where I was cautious, he was fearless. Where I was thinking within limits, he pushed me to think bigger, not just in numbers, but in depth, in detail, in truth.”

Also Read | liveDhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 LIVE: Aditya Dhar says Mukesh Chhabra ‘saw Dhurandhar before I did’; Ranveer Singh’s film set to beat Jawan overseas

 

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A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms) 

“The casting of this film was never going to be easy. The sheer number of actors, the range of characters, and the responsibility of getting every single face right were overwhelming. But Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing. My only brief to them was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission. What followed were endless days and nights, sitting together, breaking down every character, debating, exploring, rejecting, and discovering. Conversations that didn’t feel like work but like building something brick by brick with absolute honesty,” the note further read.

Aditya also added, “For him, casting was never about filling roles; it was about finding people who belonged. Even for the smallest part, he went just as deep, just as far, making sure every person on screen felt real, lived-in, and true to the world. But beyond the craft, what I found in him was something even more rare, a friend, a well-wisher, a brother. Someone who stood by the film with complete faith, even when mine wavered. I truly hope this film makes people realise the power of casting as one of the most crucial, yet often overlooked, aspects of filmmaking. It can make a film or break it. And it’s unfortunate that our industry still doesn’t celebrate casting directors the way it should. This film carries your choices in every single frame, Mukesh! Endless gratitude, respect, and love for you.”

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Mukesh Chabbra reacts to Aditya Dhar’s post

While Aditya Dhar’s post received lots of positive reactions, Mukesh also got emotional as he commented, “Bhai, reading this post… I genuinely don’t know what to say. I’m very emotional right now—truly at a loss for words. All I know is… I love you, and thank you. I keep telling everyone that in the journey of this film, I’ve found a brother in Mumbai—and that means more to me than anything else. Working with you has honestly been one of the best experiences of my life. I have been in this industry for so many years, but the way you treat people—the respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set—is something truly rare. The love, warmth, and dignity you bring to your work… I genuinely feel everyone should learn from you. There are very few people who lead with so much heart.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone hits back at Dhurandhar 2 ‘silent treatment’ chatter, says she watched it ‘before any of you did’: ‘Now who is the joke on?’

 

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A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

“And what truly stands out is how you share credit. In an industry where people don’t even give due credit, you go out of your way to acknowledge everyone. That says everything about who you are. Trust me when I say this—you are not just an incredible director, but an even better human being. Today, the world knows your talent, but I feel lucky that I know the person behind it. Dhurandhar Part 1 and 2, this is all you. Your trust, your vision, your magic, and the clarity with which you guide everyone—it makes all the difference. I am proud to call you my brother. This is just the beginning. You’ve already created history, and there’s so much more ahead of you love you so much, my brother. Always with you,” Mukesh Chabbra added.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime India haul of S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore), taking its total India gross to Rs 1,237.21 crore. The film’s net collection has climbed to Rs 1,033.37 crore so far. On Day 20, it added Rs 4 crore overseas, pushing its international total to Rs 404 crore and its worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 1,641.21 crore.

Released in cinemas last December, Dhurandhar 2 has comfortably crossed the Rs 1,600 crore mark at the global box office.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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