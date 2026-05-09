‘Aditya Dhar is going to temples’: Arjun Rampal still pinching himself over Dhurandhar’s success

Five months have passed since Dhurandhar first hit the screens, and nearly two months since audiences welcomed its follow-up, yet Aditya Dhar’s spy saga remains the talk of the town. The two-part, gore-extravaganza, featuring a stellar lineup including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, has reportedly crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, cementing its status as one of the most remarkable box office triumphs in recent memory.

Amid such unprecedented acclaim, Arjun Rampal, who portrays the film’s central nemesis, spoke about the overwhelming response and how the team is still coming to terms with their success. In a conversation with NDTV, he said, “I’m still pinching myself; I think for the whole team it has been phenomenal. Way, way, way beyond anybody’s wildest dreams or imagination. It just throws you into a sense of gratitude.”

Reflecting on the camaraderie and collective thrill, he added, “They’re all dudes, man. They’re all Dhurandhars. Everybody’s in shock. There’s so much dopamine going on.” Speaking specifically about director Aditya Dhar, he noted, “Aditya is going to temples because he loves spending time there.”

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‘Team just wants to get grounded’

Arjun also shed light on the film’s DOP Vikash Nowlakha, saying, “Vikash, I know, joined some monastery because he wants to get grounded.” On his own way of finding balance after the whirlwind of the release, he shared, “As soon as the film released, I went back home to Goa. I’ve been with my family, spending time in nature and just being at peace.” He further emphasized the collective sentiment of the team: “The beautiful thing is that everybody from the team just wants to get grounded. It’s such a wonderful, beautiful high that we’ve all received, and now you just want balance. It’s very important.”

Dhurandhar 3 on cards?

While the team takes time to recharge and stay grounded, fans of the franchise can look forward to more. Jyoti Deshpande, one of the film’s producers from Jio Studios, recently hinted at a surprise for Dhurandhar enthusiasts later this year. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.”

Her remarks have sparked fresh speculation about a possible third instalment in the franchise after the massive success of both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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However, Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in both films, had previously shared a different perspective on the future of the series.

In an interview with Zoom, the actor addressed rumours surrounding a third part and said, “I don’t think a third part will happen. But Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it can be made with some other actors at any given point of time. The story ends with the spy going back to his nation.”