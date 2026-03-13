‘They hate Aditya Dhar’: Ram Gopal Varma claims Dhurandhar director has changed film industry; suggests caution to him, wife Yami Gautam

Nobody has championed Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar quite like veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Since the very first day of its release in December 2025, he has highlighted the film as pathbreaking, emphasizing its impact and its enduring place in the cinematic zeitgeist. He has also praised Aditya for his craftsmanship and mastery over filmmaking techniques, calling it second to none. Now, once again, while backing the filmmaker, RGV noted that his success has made many people to be envious and many in the industry are waiting for him to fail.

‘Film industry is waiting for them to fail’

Talking to Rediff, he said: “You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi.” He added, “In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshoots, which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a hell lot of money.”