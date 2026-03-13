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‘They hate Aditya Dhar’: Ram Gopal Varma claims Dhurandhar director has changed film industry; suggests caution to him, wife Yami Gautam
Ahead of Dhurandhar 2, Ram Gopal Varma said that Aditya Dhar has forced many filmmakers to step out of their comfort zones, which has unsettled them, and that’s why some of them don’t like him.
Nobody has championed Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar quite like veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Since the very first day of its release in December 2025, he has highlighted the film as pathbreaking, emphasizing its impact and its enduring place in the cinematic zeitgeist. He has also praised Aditya for his craftsmanship and mastery over filmmaking techniques, calling it second to none. Now, once again, while backing the filmmaker, RGV noted that his success has made many people to be envious and many in the industry are waiting for him to fail.
‘Film industry is waiting for them to fail’
Talking to Rediff, he said: “You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi.” He added, “In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshoots, which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a hell lot of money.”
He also addressed the scrutiny around Aditya’s wife, Yami Gautam, who last starred in the courtroom drama Haq. Advising the couple publicly, he said, “Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall.”
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‘RGV made Indian cinema feel fearless’: Aditya Dhar
Back in December last year, when Dhurandhar released and captured widespread attention, RGV had called it a “quantum leap in Indian cinema,” crediting Aditya for having “completely and singlehandedly changed the future of Indian cinema.” Responding to this praise, Aditya expressed his admiration for RGV, saying, “He is one of my favourite directors who made Indian cinema feel fearless, impolite, and alive. If Dhurandhar has even a fraction of that DNA, it’s because your films whispered (sometimes screamed) in my head while I was writing and directing it.” He shared this on X.
With Dhurandhar 2 set to release in less than a week, excitement is already high. Recently, Yami revealed that she has already watched the film and is immensely proud of her husband’s work. Speaking to News18, she shared an emotional account of the experience: “I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that I don’t want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary. It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film, and after that, I was deeply emotional. There was so much I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. I just said ‘bye’ to him.”
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