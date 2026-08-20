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‘So this is what I married into’: Aditya Dhar has the funniest reaction to Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli
Soon after Yami Gautam shared the Nayyi Navelli announcement on social media, husband Aditya Dhar teased her with a playful remark, prompting the actor to give him an equally witty response.
Actor Yami Gautam will be seen next in the fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli, and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar had a hilarious reaction to the film’s announcement.
Sharing the first look of Nayyi Navelli on social media, Yami wrote, “Nayyi Navelli 𝙳̶𝚞̶𝚕̶𝚑̶𝚊̶𝚗̶ Daayan 🧨👀 This Dussehra, get ready for India’s very own fantasy family-entertainer! ✨#NayyiNavelli #BhabhiDaayanHai In Cinemas 16 October 2026.”
Posting Yami Gautam’s film announcement on his Instagram story, Aditya Dhar wrote, “So this is what I married into!” His cheeky comment appeared to reference the actress’s character in Nayyi Navelli, which revolves around a seemingly perfect bride who may have supernatural powers.
Yami was quick to respond to her husband’s teasing. The actor wrote, “Hahaha…. writer saahab…aap filmon mein try kyun nahin karte. Intezar kijiye 16 October ka (Writer sir, why don’t you try working in films? Wait until October 16).”
Nayyi Navelli 𝙳̶𝚞̶𝚕̶𝚑̶𝚊̶𝚗̶ Daayan 🧨👀
This Dussehra, get ready for India’s very own fantasy family-entertainer! ✨#NayyiNavelli#BhabhiDaayanHai
In Cinemas 16 October 2026@yamigautam @aanandlrai @directormbalaji #HimanshuSharma @divynidhisharma @gvprakash… pic.twitter.com/6ypPSPwh5S
— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) August 19, 2026
The poster of Nayyi Navelli shows Yami Gautam dressed in traditional bridal attire while taking on a monster-like figure, offering a glimpse into the film’s quirky blend of fantasy, humour, family drama and adventure.
What Nayyi Navelli about?
Nayyi Navelli is being presented as a fantasy family entertainer with elements of horror and comedy. The story follows a picture-perfect bride who enters a chaotic Meerut household and seemingly transforms it into a happy home. However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that the ideal bahu may actually be an otherworldly evil force.
Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra period, before its subsequent streaming premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
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