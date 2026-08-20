‘So this is what I married into’: Aditya Dhar has the funniest reaction to Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli

Aditya Dhar teased Yami Gautam with a playful remark on Nayyi Navelli first look.

Actor Yami Gautam will be seen next in the fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli, and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar had a hilarious reaction to the film’s announcement.

Sharing the first look of Nayyi Navelli on social media, Yami wrote, “Nayyi Navelli 𝙳̶𝚞̶𝚕̶𝚑̶𝚊̶𝚗̶ Daayan 🧨👀 This Dussehra, get ready for India’s very own fantasy family-entertainer! ✨#NayyiNavelli #BhabhiDaayanHai In Cinemas 16 October 2026.”

Posting Yami Gautam’s film announcement on his Instagram story, Aditya Dhar wrote, “So this is what I married into!” His cheeky comment appeared to reference the actress’s character in Nayyi Navelli, which revolves around a seemingly perfect bride who may have supernatural powers.