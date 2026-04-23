Will there be Dhurandhar 3? Cast reveals why even 300 hours of footage isn’t enough for another installment

Dhurandhar actors Vikramm Bhambri, Rajat Arora and Hirav Mehta recently said the film was never meant to be a two-part saga, despite hundreds of hours of footage. They also spoke about deleted scenes, its breakout success and the chances of a third film.

Dhurandhar’s raw footage is 300 hours long

During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Vikramm Bhambri and Rajat Arora said Aditya Dhar had 300 hours of footage for Dhurandhar. Of that, 17 hours made it into the first cut, which was later trimmed to a final runtime of seven hours. Explaining why Dhurandhar was split into two parts, Rajat said, “The film was never planned to be in two parts; it was supposed to be one film. But on the edit table, Jyoti Deshpande also said that she could not cut down the film further. From 300 hours, they came to 17 and then to seven.” Vikramm added, “When we got to know about this, we also couldn’t believe it. We thought somebody was lying. Now, when we look back, we realize that maybe Aditya sir worked so minutely. He factored in every little detail. It’s a commendable job that the technical team managed to cut it down to this number of hours and maintain the flow of the project. The continuity that has been maintained is commendable.”