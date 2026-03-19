What Aditya Dhar told Dhurandhar actors while shooting Rehman Dakait death scene: ‘Cry like your father has died’

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been the biggest blockbuster of 2025. And while the film garnered praise from all fronts, it was Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal as Rehman Dakait that many spoke about. Now, as Dhurandhar 2 releases on 19th March, actors Rajat Arora and Vikramm Bhambri revisit how it was shooting for Rehman Dakait’s death scene in the first part. They even shared what the brief Aditya Dhar gave them was.

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Recalling shooting Rehman Dakait’s intense death scene, Rajat shared, “I had asked Aditya Sir if I should remove my contact lens, because it’s difficult to cry with it. I had to perform an emotional scene; the brief he gave us was that – he is like your father, you are in Rehman Dakait’s gang, he is like a father figure. So, how would you feel when your father dies? You have to bring the same feelings and emotions. Cry as your father has died.”