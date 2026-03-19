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What Aditya Dhar told Dhurandhar actors while shooting Rehman Dakait death scene: ‘Cry like your father has died’
Ahead of Dhurandar 2's release, actors Rajat Arora and Vikramm Bhambri spoke about shooting for Rehman Dakait's death scene in the first part. Akshaye Khanna played the role.
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been the biggest blockbuster of 2025. And while the film garnered praise from all fronts, it was Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal as Rehman Dakait that many spoke about. Now, as Dhurandhar 2 releases on 19th March, actors Rajat Arora and Vikramm Bhambri revisit how it was shooting for Rehman Dakait’s death scene in the first part. They even shared what the brief Aditya Dhar gave them was.
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Recalling shooting Rehman Dakait’s intense death scene, Rajat shared, “I had asked Aditya Sir if I should remove my contact lens, because it’s difficult to cry with it. I had to perform an emotional scene; the brief he gave us was that – he is like your father, you are in Rehman Dakait’s gang, he is like a father figure. So, how would you feel when your father dies? You have to bring the same feelings and emotions. Cry as your father has died.”
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Rajat also added, “Aditya sir had said that everybody who is in the frame should be able to emote that someone very close to you has died. Which is why everyone in that scene got noticed, and maybe people liked that too.” Vikramm Bhambri also added, “We used to get the script for that day in the morning, and reading it, we would get an idea that we were shooting Rehman Dakait’s death scene. For me, getting into the zone is very important after I read the script. I knew we could not howl and cry; we had to emote subtly. We had to keep in mind not to overplay or underplay, just be in that zone. We didn’t use any glycerine for that scene.”
Rajat also shared how they often took cues from Danish Pandor’s performance, who plays Uzair Baloch. He revealed, “Danish used to take 10-15 minutes to become normal after an emotional scene. He would be in that zone even after the cut. I used to adapt that from him.”
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Rajat Arora played the role of Mukka, while Vikram played the role of Shakeel in Dhurandhar; both were seen as strong members of Rehman Dakait’s gang.
About Dhurandhar 2
As per reports in Sacnilk, Dhurandhar’s sequel has also been getting a great response. Releasing on the Eid weekend, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned Rs 86.80 crores with its advance bookings. Over 17 lakh tickets have been sold for Dhurandhar 2 so far. The film’s paid previews will start today. Dhurandhar had collected Rs 890 crores at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Worldwide, the film collected over Rs 1300 crores. Directed by Aditya Dhar and co-produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, the sequel stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi reprise their roles from the first part.
In one of the interviews, Rajat and Vikram also hinted that the audience might get to see a few glimpses of Rehman Dakait in the sequel, too. Dhurandhar 2 has gotten an A certification from the CBFC; its total run time is 3 hours 55 minutes.